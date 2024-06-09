‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Shifts Into High Gear With $104.6M Global Opening Weekend

The fourth film installment of “Bad Boys” has proven to be another box-office hit for the comedic-action duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

According to Variety, the film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” has pulled in a worldwide total of $104.6 million. Reportedly, the movie brought in $56 million from 3,885 theaters domestically. The international box office came in with $48.6 million.

“Very few action comedies get to four episodes — the jokes start to run thin and the stories get repetitive — but when they do, they hold up well,” says David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “‘Bad Boys’ is in elite company, and the series has room to run.”

The well-received film seemingly has the movie audience back in Smith’s corner after the rapper-turned-actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards presentation.

The Associated Press reported that the previous sequel, 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which was released in January 2020, brought in $62.5 million. It became the highest-grossing movie release in 2020 with $204 million in total domestic sales. The film was released exactly 25 years after the initial “Bad Boys” movie and made $426.5 million at the worldwide box office.

This isn’t Smith’s first movie to be released after the Oscars slap. He released a film following the journey of a slave, “Emancipation,” that came out on Apple TV in October 2022.

Next up for Smith is a sequel to a past film in which he starred, “I Am Legend.” Smith will be teaming up with “The Wire” alum Micheal B. Jordan to bring the story more than 15 years after the original, Deadline reported. The original movie was released in 2007 and followed Robert Neville, in a post-apocalyptic New York City overrun with zombies.

“I Am Legend” made $77.2 million in its debut weekend at the box office and ended up grossing $256.4 million domestically and $585.4 million worldwide.

RELATED CONTENT: For Life! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Reunite On The Set of ‘Bad Boys’