Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn BAFTA Says It ‘Fell Short’ In Handling Of Tourettes N-Word Scandal Against Michael B. Jordan And Delroy Lindo BAFTA acknowledges shortcomings in its handling of the Tourette's N-Word scandal involving Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.







Following a formal review of the Tourette’s-related N-word controversy at the BAFTA Awards 2026 involving Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, the organization acknowledged it “fell short” in handling the incident that sparked global outrage.

On April 10, an independent review commissioned by the BAFTA board and carried out by RISE Associates found that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts fell short in its duty of care to guests, members, and viewers when a racial slur was shouted during the February awards. However, it found no malicious intent, the BBC reports. In response, the organization said it did not “adequately anticipate or fully prepare for the impact of such an incident in a live event environment.”

“As a result, our duty of care to everyone at the ceremony and watching at home fell short,” BAFTA said, noting the personal apologies the Academy gave to all parties affected by the incident.

During the live February ceremony, John Davidson, an executive producer on the BAFTA-winning film “I Swear,” involuntarily shouted a racial slur while Jordan and Lindo were on stage. The BAFTAs’ report follows a separate BBC investigation, which found the broadcast breached editorial standards and should not have aired the slur, though it was not intentional.

BAFTAs’ review found “a number of structural weaknesses” in the award show’s planning and crisis management.

“However,” the board noted, “it found no evidence of malicious intent by those involved in delivering the event, and we accept its conclusions in full.”

“We apologize unreservedly to the Black community, for whom the racist language used carries real pain, brutality, and trauma; to the disability community, including people with Tourette Syndrome, for whom this incident has led to unfair judgement, stigma, and distress; and to all our members, guests at the ceremony and those watching at home,” the board said in a statement. “What was supposed to be a moment of celebration was diminished and overshadowed.”

The British Academy said it is already implementing changes to prevent a repeat, including stronger escalation protocols, improved communication, and enhanced planning around access, inclusion, and support. The BBC has also pledged reforms, outlining steps to improve event planning, live production, and content takedown processes.

The backlash lingered for weeks. Davidson said he was “deeply mortified” by any suggestion his tics were intentional, while Lindo noted that no one from BAFTA contacted him or Jordan after the incident. The controversy also became a point of discussion at the NAACP Image Awards, where many voiced support for the actors.