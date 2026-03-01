Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Delroy Lindo Addresses BAFTA Racial Slur Controversy While At NAACP Image Awards The 'Sinners' actor spoke about the incident has divided the entertainment community.







Delroy Lindo addressed the BAFTA controversy while on another stage with Ryan Coogler for the NAACP Image Awards.

The “Sinners” actor spoke about the incident that sparked international debate. During the Feb. 22 ceremony, Lindo and his co-star, Michael B. Jordan, were presenting an award on stage as an attendee with Tourette’s syndrome, John Davidson, shouted the n-word. The outburst was reportedly a tic, a symptom of the neurological disorder.

Lindo made his first public comment on the ordeal while at the NAACP Image Awards. Appearing with Coogler to a standing ovation, the Oscar-nominated actor spoke to the audience about his appreciation for his community.

Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo receive a standing ovation at the NAACP Image Awards:



‘We appreciate all of the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend … it is an honor to be here amongst our people’ pic.twitter.com/2etg8OJfrI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2026

“I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us,” Lindo said. “It is an honor to be here amongst our people this evening. “

He called the matter a “classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive.”

The handling of the incident divided many, as some naysayers questioned Davidson’s intentions. On the other hand, others noted how tics are uncontrollable, with Davidson shouting the slur without meaning to cause harm. Beyond this, the varied empathy towards all parties sparked backlash among the Black and disabled communities.

Tensions rose even further after the BBC, the network over the BAFTAs, failed to remove the overheard slur from its initial broadcast of the BAFTAs. The British Film Academy and the BBC later apologized to both Lindo and Jordan for the incident, a move notably made after critics called out their lack of accountability toward the stars. A judge for the BBC also stepped down in light of the controversy, as covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Despite the ongoing controversy, the NAACP Image Awards continue to amplify the achievements of Black Hollywood. As for the winners of the evening, “Sinners” took home 11 awards, including Best Motion Picture and Directing for Coogler. Jordan also won Best Actor and Entertainer of the Year. The movie swept many of the film categories, with Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku receiving the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards for their respective roles.

Coogler left the occasion with an inspiring message to the Black creative community in the midst of the award season strife. He reminded Black people that their truth remains the same and to remember their own power.

Ryan Coogler with a powerful speech after winning ‘Outstanding Motion Picture’ at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards for Sinners



pic.twitter.com/IHLQKAP50F — Horde (@wearehorde_) March 1, 2026

“Since our people been here over four centuries, there’s always been a lot of lies told about us. A lie, no matter how powerful the person saying it is, it’s still a lie,” Coogler told the audience. “The truth, no matter how little power the person that’s saying the truth is still the truth. Y’all are loved, y’all are beautiful, and y’all are powerful and mighty.”

Other winners of the night included Taraji P. Henson, Cedric The Entertainer, and Don Lemon. The political commentator won two awards, Outstanding Host and Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special) for his eponymous-named talk show on YouTube.

