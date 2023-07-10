The Bahamas Is Celebrating 50 Years Of Independence With Calendar Of Events and Direct Flights

On Monday, July 10, 2023, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas will celebrate its 50th year of independence and it has put together quite the itinerary in its honor.

In April, the Bahamas unveiled its year-long plan of events in honor of the 50th anniversary of independence. Events have been taking place since January to celebrate the milestone and showcase the country’s culture and heritage while promoting tourism.

Gearing up for its independence day, the Bahamas hosted a “50th on the Bay” night market and concert series in Nassau from July 3 to July 6 that showcased local talent and entertainment. On July 4, the Bahamas held its “50 for 50 Day” celebrating the contributions the country has made to the region.

There was also a day of wellness where the country was encouraged to get up and exercise to promote health and wellness. July 7 was National Bahamian Pride Day and the Prime Minster’s Legacy Ball celebrating the founding fathers of the Bahamas.

A “Golden Oldies” soiree will celebrate the year 1973 when the Bahamas was granted independence after 300 years of being a colony.

“The expectation is to make sure that the visitors have an enriched, rewarding experience and they continue to return to the Bahamas,” Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said.

As for the Bahamas’ independence day, the country will hold Jubilee celebrations where church bells will ring at noon.. Cowbells and goat-skinned drums will also ring out across the Bahamas for its Rush event. There will also be a Family Fun Day and state reception.

Last month, the Bahamas Tourism Board, along with the country’s Deputy Prime Minster Chester Cooper, traveled to Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the first-ever non-stop flights from LA to Nassau.

“We want the Bahamas to be the initial stamp in first-time traveler’s passports,” DPM Cooper said.

But we also look forward to welcoming back our repeat visitors who continue to choose us for their Caribbean vacation.”

There are plenty of reasons to visit the Bahamas. But now with more direct flights from major cities to the Bahamas, the country will be closer to meeting its total visitor arrivals goal of 20 percent more than the 2019 banner year of 7.25 million, according to a press release.

