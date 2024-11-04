Career by Jameelah Mullen Bait & Switch: Some Prospective Employers Are Playing In Your Face, Survey Shows When it comes to recruiting new talent, some employers lack transparency, Greenspace survey says.







Have you ever been hired for a position only to find yourself performing tasks that aren’t in your job description? You are not alone. In a survey of 2,900 workers conducted by Greenhouse, 53% of the participants said they experienced “bait-and-switch” tactics. Participants said their job responsibilities listed in the job descriptions “differed significantly” from their actual duties.

Alexis Byrd, an HR professional, said that she accepted a remote position. After accepting the job, Byrd learned she was expected to come into the office three times per week.

Additionally, Byrd was required to visit two of the company’s other locations twice weekly. When Byrd approached her former manager to clarify her role, the 29-year-old was told that the company made some modifications.

“She had said, ‘Sometimes things change, and you need to be flexible,'” Byrd said in an interview with CNBC’s Make It. “It was kind of a brush-off.”

Although she liked her co-workers and saw growth opportunities, she could not overlook what she perceived as misleading hiring practices; she resigned after two months.

“I was deceived in taking this opportunity, especially when I was transparent upfront” about needing flexible work,” Byrd told the outlet.

The survey also found that 42% of job seekers say the advertised salary changed after they interviewed for a job.

Experts say that there are many reasons why some employers may appear to lack transparency.

Job Stross, president and co-founder of Greenhouse, says that sometimes employers use past job descriptions to advertise for new, evolving roles. Career coach Alex Bryant suggests that companies may adjust job responsibilities because of budget, location, or management changes.

“New budget constraints can impact what they can now offer, “ Bryant told Indeed. Budget constraints can arise from losing a key client or account, experiencing rapid changes in the market, or other causes,“ he said.

Bryant says that employees should be proactive when they encounter changes in their pay or job duties. He advises workers to address it with their employer directly.



“Just because they offer you a lower salary doesn’t mean you have to accept it. You can always try to get closer to your desired salary by negotiating. If they won’t budge on base salary, you can negotiate other aspects of the compensation package like bonuses, PTO, or remote work options.” Bryant said.

