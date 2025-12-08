Blackcliff Perfumes First Bajan-Owned Fragrance Brand At ScentXplore Convention

Blackcliff Perfumes is the first Caribbean brand to join the ScentXplore perfume convention.

Known as a niche international perfume convention, ScentXplore hosts some of the most coveted fragrances with exhibitors bringing their prized smells from across the world—and now the Bajan-owned fragrance brand founded by Tomilson Bynoe.

Bynoe spoke about his historic feat, also claiming that Blackcliff currently reigns as the only Barbadian perfumery with international recognition.

On the market for three years, Blackcliff has curated a large collection of 18 distinct scents with the Caribbean in mind. With bottles symbolizing the essence of the Caribbean and its natural beauty, each fragrance represents an aspect of this.

A newer launch is its white rock bottle, Silk Kiss, a feminine-leaning scent with notes of jasmine, iris, and lush florals.

“A silk kiss is a love letter to the Caribbean woman,” Bynoe said. “What she represents, her poise, her elegance…The Caribbean woman commands the attention of everyone everywhere she goes, and this is the scent of that person.”

With ScentXplore captivating the attention of fragrance enthusiasts and innovators alike, the inclusion of this Bajan brand also marks a great stride of diversity in the perfume industry. Diverse ownership in this sector of beauty remains limited, despite Black and Brown fragrance wearers dominating in the U.S. versus the general population. Over 85% of this demographic wears and purchases fragrances compared to 78% of U.S. residents overall, according to figures shared by The NPD Group, as detailed in Glossy.

However, Blackcliff hopes to change the tide of Black diasporic perfumeries.

