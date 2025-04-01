Life Be Lifing, So Make Your Side Hustle Work For You

Written by Joyel Crawford



Hi Fairygodmentor,

Life is lifing and I need to make sure I have the funds to maintain my lifestyle and keep the lights on at the same time. I have a great idea for a side hustle but don’t know how to balance it with my demanding full-time job. Where should I start?



Best regards,

Hustling for More



Dear Hustling for More,

I hear you loud and clear — life is doing the absolute most, and you need to secure the bag without burning yourself out. Between the ever-growing demands of work and your dreams of launching a side hustle, it can feel impossible to strike a balance. But trust me, it is possible.

1. Do You Really Have the Time?

Let’s start with some real talk: Do you have the bandwidth for a side hustle? If so, how much time can you realistically dedicate without stretching yourself too thin? Be honest about what you can commit to before diving in.

2. Passion vs. Talent: Where Should You Focus?

You’ve probably heard the advice: “Follow your passion!” But I’m more in the Mark Cuban camp—”follow your talent.” When you align your interests with something you already do well, success tends to follow.

3. Research Like Your Success Depends on It (Because It Does)

Once you’ve identified your talents, dig into the details. What does the work entail? Do you have the necessary skills, or will you need training? If you’re selling something — be it e-books, handmade crafts, or photography services — analyze the market. Who’s your competition? What makes your offer unique? Do you need a website, or is social media enough to start?

4. Test the Waters Before You Dive In

No need to have everything perfect from day one. Start small. Offer your product or service to friends and family for feedback. Gather testimonials, track what works, and tweak as needed. If you’re an artist, photographer, or designer, create a portfolio to showcase your work.

5. Protect Your Energy (And Your Full-Time Job)

Side hustles should add value to your life, not drain you. Check in with yourself — are you exhausted, overwhelmed, or neglecting your day job? If your main source of income suffers, your stress levels will only rise.

If your side hustle involves working for another company, some of this advice may not apply. But one thing remains true: Pick something you’re both interested in and skilled at to set yourself up for success.

6. When It Becomes More Than Just a Side Hustle…

If your side hustle starts making more money than your full-time job, congratulations — that’s a whole new conversation! Be sure to reach out when that happens, because that’s a good problem to have.

Final Word

Yes, you can balance a side hustle with your 9-to-5. The key? Be intentional about your energy, time, and focus.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)



About Joyel Crawford:

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!