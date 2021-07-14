Bald and Beautiful: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Willow 'Made' Her Shave Off Her Hair

Jada Pinkett Smith is known for switching up her hairstyles. Her latest buzz-cut hairdo came by way of her daughter Willow Smith who Jada says “made” her shave off her hair.

On Monday, Jada took to Instagram to debut her newly shaved head.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” the Set It Off star said in her caption.

With Jada’s 50th birthday coming up in September, it looks like she allowed her rock star daughter to motivate her to go beyond the big chop.

Her post included a screenshot of Willow’s Instagram post where she also showed off her mom’s shaved head.

“A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return,” Willow captioned her post. It showed the mother-daughter duo posing in front of the camera while donning their shaved hairstyles.

Jada received praise from her celebrity friends who applauded her big hairstyle makeover.

“Perfection,” wrote Lena Waite. “Beautiful. It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently,” said Beyonce’s mom Tim Lawson.

Willow joined the celebratory comments to tell her mother how “DIVINE” she is.

Jada now matches her daughter who shaved her head back in 2020 following her 24-hour exhibit with Tyler Cole in promotion of their joint album called “The Anxiety.”

The punk rock star first shaved off her hair in an act of defiance against her parents following the success of her 2010 song debut, “Whip My Hair.” Now 11 years later and mama Jada has gotten onboard.