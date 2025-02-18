Baltimore Celebrates With First Black History Month Parade

The city of Baltimore held a parade on Monday, Feb. 17, to celebrate Black History Month.

According to WBAL, the theme for the first parade was “A walk in legacy,” which celebrated the culture and honored those who had left a lasting legacy.

“Black History Month is so important, even more so now that we are fighting for the rights of our constitution when we didn’t think we would have to,” said the parade’s grand marshal, Baltimore City Solicitor Ebony Thompson. “It’s great to celebrate [the] legacy and history of everyone that came before us.”

Many officials, agencies, organizations, and visitors came out despite the frigid temperatures to see others taking in the celebrations, along with some marching bands and other performers. The first Black History Month Parade in Baltimore City started at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Eutaw St.

One of the parade’s highlights focused on diversity as a Maryland Transit Administration bus featuring messages of diversity was viewed by those outside to enjoy the festivities. U.S. Rep. Johnny Olszewski, D-District 2, mentioned the fight to keep DEI when talking to the media outlet.

“When you are attacking (diversity, equity, and inclusion) — that’s our strength — I think there are ways we can have conversations about funding and what programs we’re providing. The experiences of celebrating our diversity make me and others better advocates as we have these conversations in our nation’s capital,” Olszewski said.

Afro News reported that Mayor Brandon M. Scott spoke to the crowd who braved the cold weather on Monday. He talked about the importance of recognizing what our ancestors achieved in the past.

“We know how important it is in this moment to show unity, to show strength, to show love, to show care and to show homage to our ancestors,” said Scott. “That’s why we’re out here today because we have a whole world of folks trying to tell us that we are less than and that we will never be able to achieve our greatness. But we know that all civilization comes from us. Today, we are here to showcase to all of Baltimore that Black history is the answer.”

