Black Women Build Restores Baltimore’s Vacant Neighborhoods

Baltimore nonprofit Black Women Build is paving the way to revitalizing some of the city’s vacant neighborhoods, making potential homeowner dreams come true, CBS News reported.

Since 2017, the organization has transformed more than 24 homes in the Upton, Druid Heights, and Penn North areas. With the average price of the flipped homes starting at $120,000, program manager Tonika Garibaldi said the group supports Black women in giving them the tools for generational wealth and how to maintain as a homeowner.

“We support Black women in their homeownership journey and expose them to tools and skills to learn carpentry and maintain their home,” Garibaldi said.

“All the homes are open floor plans, kitchens usually in the back, living room here with a bathroom and two bedrooms upstairs.”

Some of the affordable homes they helped establish between Etting Avenue and Presstman Street would hold a mortgage of $600 with the group’s work. Garibaldi admitted that they could go higher but they are not looking to take advantage of vulnerable homeowners.

“We could easily list it for a little bit more, but we want it to benefit the buyer,” she continued.

“It’s not just get the home and you are done, it’s we are there, we have conversations about starting new businesses, paying off mortgages early, buying an investment property.”

Such advice has helped women like Saj Dillard, who says she always dreamed of owning her own home like some of the women in her family. When she found Black Women Build, it became a reality. “I’ve always wanted to own a home. My mom and grandmother are homeowners, and that’s something I wanted, but never thought it would be a reality for me at this age,” Dillard said.

“I have neighbors that I connect with, talk to, am able to share my ideas with, let them know what I have going on, how they can support me, and vice versa,” Dillard said.

The group’s work caught the eye of JPMorgan Chase in 2024 after being one of nine nonprofits who were awarded a portion of a $4 million commitment to help combat Charm City’s vacant housing crisis, according to The Baltimore Banner. The funding is part of a five-year, $20 million investment from the financial institution to the city as it has expanded its reach, including the launch of a virtual call center in 2023 that provided close to 125 jobs.

With support from the city and corporations like JPMorgan, Black Women Build has been able to focus on more than just housing opportunities. Their latest move is opening a community resource center with the anticipation of providing resources such as financial wellness classes, a tool-lending library, and a tranquility garden.

Dillard says she’s excited about what’s next for the organization. “We lack these kinds of spaces in this area, so it will be a welcome addition and step in the right direction for other things to be added to this community as well,” she said.

