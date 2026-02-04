Baltimore Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Gervonta Davis

Just days after he was released after being arrested in Florida on domestic violence charges, a Baltimore judge has issued another arrest warrant for troubled boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis for violating probation.

According to The Ring Magazine, Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy issued the arrest warrant on Monday, Feb. 2. The 31-year-old allegedly violated the terms of his probation after being sentenced for a November 2020 hit-and-run accident that left four people injured.

Davis’ attorney, Hunter Pruette, asked Handy “to recall the arrest warrant and issue a summons to appear in court and order GPS monitoring,” The Baltimore Banner reported.

“Mr. Davis has appeared as directed, posted bond, complied with all conditions, remained within Florida, and promptly notified supervision of his arrest,” the attorney wrote in court documents. “Detaining him in Maryland would frustrate, not facilitate, compliance by impairing his ability to defend the Florida case and creating substantial logistical barriers to court appearances.”

The undefeated fighter was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, three years of probation, and 200 hours of community service for the 2020 hit-and-run. Davis also spent nearly six weeks in jail in 2023 for violating the terms of the home detention.

This latest warrant was issued less than a week after Florida law enforcement officers arrested him after Davis had evaded them for two weeks. That warrant was based on accusations of domestic violence by his former girlfriend.

According to ESPN, Davis, who was arrested on Jan. 28, had a warrant issued for his arrest on Jan. 14. He was charged with battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. After he was taken into custody, he was released the same day after posting a $8,500 bond.

Davis’ former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil lawsuit against him in November. After accusing him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, a police report was filed on Nov. 3, jumpstarting the investigation from the Miami Gardens Police Department.

