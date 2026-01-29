Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis In Custody For Domestic Violence After Evading Police For 2 Weeks

After evading law enforcement for two weeks after authorities announced an arrest warrant for him, boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested on charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

According to ESPN, the embattled fighter was apprehended in Miami, Jan. 28, after Miami Gardens police officers and the United States Marshals fugitive task force had been searching for him in Florida. He was taken into custody without incident. He is currently housed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in October 2025.

Davis, who is known to the boxing world as Tank, is accused of domestic violence after his former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil lawsuit against the boxer in November. She accused him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A police report was filed on Nov. 3, with the Miami Gardens Police Department claiming that Davis allegedly assaulted Rossel at a gentlemen’s club named Tootsie, where she worked as a VIP cocktail server. The alleged incident occurred in a back room of the club where there were no cameras. She stated that she was dragged through a stairwell, kitchen, and the back exit before being physically assaulted in the parking garage.

Tank is no stranger to being in trouble with the law. In August, after being arrested in July, following an accusation of striking the mother of his two children during a custody exchange, prosecutors dropped a domestic violence case after she refused to press charges against the boxer.

Due to his recent issues, the undefeated boxer is now a former world champion, as it was announced that the fighter has been stripped of his World Boxing Association lightweight title shortly after police officers in Florida issued an arrest warrant. Tank, who has a record of 30-0-1, with 28 knockouts, has not fought since a controversial majority draw in March 2025.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison and/or probation for battery, five years for false imprisonment, and a felony carrying a maximum 15-year sentence for attempted kidnapping, with aggravating factors possibly increasing the penalties.

