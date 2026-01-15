Gervonta Davis Wanted By Miami Police On Domestic Violence Charge

The troubled escapades of boxer Gervonta Davis have just added another chapter, as police want him in a domestic violence case.

According to CBS Sports, the Miami Gardens Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the boxer nicknamed “Tank” for charges of attempted kidnapping, battery, and false imprisonment. The charges pertain to an incident that took place in October 2025.

A press conference by the police department announced the action against Tank. Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty stated that they are working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to find the undefeated fighter.

“At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshal’s fugitive task force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis,” Jeanty said. “Domestic violence is a serious crime, and the Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims.”

His former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil lawsuit against the boxer in November, accusing him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A report was filed on Nov. 3, with the Miami Gardens Police Department claiming that Davis allegedly assaulted the woman at a gentlemen’s club named Tootsie, where she worked as a VIP cocktail server. The alleged incident occurred in a back room of the club where there were no cameras. She stated that she was dragged through a stairwell, kitchen, and the back exit before being physically assaulted in the parking garage.

A planned boxing exhibition match against Jake Paul was canceled after a lawsuit was filed.

Rossel’s attorney gave a statement to ESPN regarding the arrest warrant related to his client’s accusations: “What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit,” Jeff Chukwuma said. “So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant. The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint.”

Tank has had several brushes with the law. In August, after being arrested in July, following an accusation of striking the mother of his two children during a custody exchange, prosecutors dropped a domestic violence case after she refused to press charges against the boxer.

