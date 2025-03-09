Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Birth Of First Daughter On International Women’s Day Scott welcomed his first daughter with wife, Hana, on International Women's Day.







Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has expanded his family on a very special day. Scott announced the birth of his new child, a daughter, on International Women’s Day.

Scott shared the exciting news to social media on March 8, stating that his daughter was born on the day dedicated to women globally. Named Camden Lee Scott, the newborn is his second child with wife, Hana.

“Today on International Women’s Day at 12:35 P.M. Camden Lee Scott was born,” exclaimed the doting dad. “Measuring 19.25 inches in length and weighing 6 lbs even! Mama and Baby Camden are doing great, and Daddy is grinning from ear to ear!”

The Scotts previously welcomed a son named Charm in late 2023. They also parent Hana’s eldest son, Ceron, from a previous marriage. The now family of five continues to be a highlight for Baltimore residents and supporters of the mayor.

Their youngest children’s names also pay homage to Baltimore. Charm’s naming takes inspiration from Baltimore’s nickname of Charm City, while Camden stems from Camden Yards, a ballpark home to the Orioles, the city’s baseball team.

The past year has also been a whirlwind for the mayor. While preparing for another addition to their family, Scott took on a reelection campaign for his office. The Democratic leader began his second term in December after beating former Mayor Sheila Dixon. Scott also made his reelection a family affair, with his stepson participating at his inauguration by reciting the pledge of allegiance.

As for his toddler, Scott also appears with the baby boy at some work events. His wife, Hana, is a self-proclaimed “mompreneur” with numerous projects under her leadership, including a Black women-focused nonprofit called Bmore Empowered.

As Scott enters the next phase of his political career and fatherhood, the family man continues to foster progressive policies for Baltimore’s people.

