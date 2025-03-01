News by Daniel Johnson Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Trolls Racist Attacker With Witty Clapback After Receiving Offensive Message 'The years may change, but the racism stays the same," Scott replied.







Brandon Scott, the Mayor of Baltimore, has often found himself in the crosshairs of racists for daring to do his job while Black, and after receiving a message invoking an age-old racist trope implying Black people are monkeys, Scott decided to poke fun at whoever sent him the message on social media.

According to The Root, a person attempted to troll Scott by sending a photo of the mayor wearing a large red clown nose, seemingly hoping to provoke an emotional reaction. However, when the troll failed to get the expected response, the messages quickly descended into incoherent racist language. Instead of engaging in the same negativity, Scott used the opportunity to educate the public about the ongoing and irrational nature of racism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Brandon M. Scott (@mayorbmscott)

After Scott received the image of the clown nose, he responded with what looked like an automated response, “Hi, thanks for contacting us. We’ve received your message and appreciate you reaching out.”

The troll, frustrated by Scott’s calm response, then ironically accused him of being racist before sending an oversized image of a banana—invoking a long-standing racist trope dating back to the pseudoscientific racism of the 18th and 19th centuries that dehumanized Black people.

“Another F*****G RACIST PRICK HOPE TRUMP AUDITS YA NASTY ASS GO EAT A FKN BANI,” the troll wrote.

Scott took the opportunity to post his response to the interaction to his social media account, offering up his own take on how absurd and pervasive racism is.

Scott posted the interaction to his Instagram account, along with a caption indicating that much like in Trump’s first term in 2016, that the president and his administration are emboldening racists to be more outspoken and brash about their hatred because they feel safe to do so.

“The years may change, but the racism stays the same. These folks are emboldened by this current federal administration. Although the internet is now the place they spew their vile hatred, their vocabulary clearly has not evolved much over the last 500 years. BTW, I eat two bananas a day to help keep my mind and body strong in the fight against racism, sexism, or any type of hatred,” Scott wrote in his caption.

The attacks are similar in nature to the attacks and criticism Scott received in the wake of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge for the egregious crime of not wearing a suit to an appearance hours after the crash occurred.

“They don’t have the courage to say the N-word.” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott fires back at right-wing trolls who call him a “DEI mayor”. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/Vp0L3JcC0c — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 28, 2024

The delusional right is trying to fit everything into their anti-DEI narrative. This totally senseless racist attack on Mayor Brandon Scott gives the game away. They’re essentially saying that anyone who is Black isn’t qualified for their role. It’s shameless white supremacy. https://t.co/fyzNHaD6JM — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 28, 2024

Scott was also mockingly referred to as a DEI mayor by racists, whom he noted in an interview with former MSNBC host Joy Reid, lacked the temerity to call him the n-word.

Scott then responded, as he also responded to the social media troll, by turning their taunt into a campaign, flipping their DEI pejorative into “definitely earned it” and “duly elected incumbent,” indicating a penchant for wry, witty comebacks and gracious clapbacks.

