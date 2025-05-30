Politics by Mitti Hicks Baltimore Mayor Responds After Trump Administration Claims It’s A ‘Sanctuary City’ According to the Trump administration, Baltimore, along with nine other Maryland cities and eight counties, is interfering with federal immigration law enforcement.







Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is defending his city after the Trump administration designated it as a sanctuary city, along with a majority of the state.

According to the Trump administration, Baltimore, along with nine other Maryland cities and eight counties, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these jurisdictions are interfering with federal immigration law enforcement.

DHS said the jurisdictions listed in Maryland protect dangerous criminal aliens and put law enforcement in peril.

In his public statement responding to the administration, Mayor Scott states:

“To be clear: by definition, Baltimore is not a sanctuary city because we do not have jurisdiction over our jails. We follow our limited obligations as defined under federal immigration law.

“But we are a welcoming city, and we make no apologies for that. We are better because of our immigrant neighbors, and we are not about to sell them out to this administration.

“Baltimore remains committed to protecting the rights, dignity, and well-being of all of our residents. We are exploring all options to protect our immigrant neighbors and the funding appropriated to our City by Congress, including litigation.”

DHS List Sanctuary States, Cities, and Jurisdictions

According to Global Refuge, there is no official definition of what constitutes a sanctuary city or state. However, the agency refers to them as having policies that limit or define the extent to which local and state governments will share information with federal immigration law officers.

Under one of Trump’s executive orders, a list of sanctuary jurisdictions will be published. As CBS News reports, the jurisdictions are determined based on compliance with federal law enforcement, information restriction, and legal protections for migrants.

DHS listed these cities and states on its website and plans to notify each jurisdiction that it’s in non-compliance.

“DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens,” the agency said.

