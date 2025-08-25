News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton VIDEO: Man Threatens Lawsuit Against D.C. Authorities Over Racially Targeting Black Residents Unidentified man seen on video being detained in the street and not being informed of why he was in handcuffs







With the current climate in the Washington, D.C. area being volatile after being sieged by a direct order from President Trump as he has directed the National Guard to take over law enforcement efforts, a man’s video clip of him being detained is making the rounds.

A video clip of the unidentified man was posted to the Instagram account of a group that calls itself harrietsdreams. They label themselves as a Black-led abolitionist community looking out for Black people who are “at risk for state-sanctioned and inter-community violence in the DC area.”

The unidentified Black man is seen in handcuffs between a police officer and an FBI agent, being filmed as he expresses his thoughts on being detained in the streets of Washington, D.C. He claims that he was only walking down the street and was approached by at least 20 law enforcement officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Although he was caught with a weapon, he claims that he wasn’t asked about his magazines for the gun, so he can only assume that they are holding him with the possibility of planting evidence. He was ensuring that those witnessing the scene would listen to his account of the stop by law enforcement officers.

He did state that he was being detained for more than 30 minutes without any of the officers telling him what he was being held for. He has vowed that he will be filing charges against anyone who has touched him in any capacity.

As phone cameras were rolling, he told the crowd, “As an officer of the D.C. Bar, that these officers are violating my civil rights under federal law, and I will be pressing charges.”

“This is tragic. In a country where Black men are being killed by people that look just like this, I was sneered at, I was ignored, and I was not told why I was being detained.”

No other details were left on the social media posting.

