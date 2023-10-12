Baltimore Police Releases Photos of Morgan State University Shooting Suspects, Asks for Public’s Help

The Baltimore Police Department has released new photos in an effort to identify two persons of interest in the recent Morgan State University shooting.

On Oct.10, the Baltimore Police Department updated the public on its investigation into the shooting that occurred on Oct. 3 just after 9 p.m with photos of two people they suspect are connected to the crime. The two Black men in the pictures are wearing black hoodies and black tennis shoes with one in light, ripped jeans and the other in what appears to be darker colored pants as well as a crossbody bag.

“In reference to the shooting that occurred on October 3, 2023, on the campus of Morgan State University, Detectives have obtained additional photos and need your help identifying the persons seen in these photos,” the post from the police states. “Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for a tip leading to an arrest and charges filed. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.”

Five victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Morgan State University decided to suspend all homecoming activities after the incident.

Students, faculty, and alumni who were gathered for the annual festivities were all ordered to stay inside on Oct. 3 until 12:23 a.m. as the police referenced the chaotic scene as an “active shooter situation.” Though no one was killed, concerns over the uptick in threats of violence against HBCUs continue to grow, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security since February 2021, has made a vow to “…deepen our partnerships with HBCUs to protect students and faculty from an evolving range of threats.”

