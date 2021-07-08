Baltimore Police Officer’s Dead Stepson Found In a Hole In the Wall; Cop Held Without Bond

Officer Eric G. Banks Jr. allegedly moved his dead stepson’s body before a fellow responding Baltimore police officers found the corpse in a hole containing a gun safe in a bedroom wall last Tuesday.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, a three-year Baltimore police veteran was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and resisting/interfering with an arrest, among other things when an incident involving his stepson occurred inside an Anne Arundel County home.

New details have emerged, including the name of the 15-year-old victim, Dasan Jones, The Baltimore Sun reported.