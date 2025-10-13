News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Baltimore Waitress Tearfully Slams Diners Who Dashed On $200 Bill As Boss Says Pay The Tab The waitress called out her boss as well who tried to make her pay half the uncovered tab.







A waitress in Baltimore tearfully called out diners who dashed on their $200 bill after her boss said to cover the tab.

The waitress, who works at a Crafty Crab location, got emotional as she recalled the incident where the group ran out on their bill before paying their debt. The woman cussed out the scamming customers for forcing her to deal with their inconsiderate move. Its Onsite re-shared the woman’s rant against the reckless patrons.

She emphasized the carelessness of the rude diners, as they did not consider who would have to make up for their expensive tab.

” I can’t believe I’m crying. I’m so f–king frustrated. Because why would you do that?” she questioned. ” Like, why the f–k are you such a f–king bum a– b-tch that you would come to [somebody’s] establishment and run out on a f–king bill, not knowing what happens after that?”

The server then began to call out her manager. She said the man tried to place blame on her for not making sure the customers stayed to pay their bill.

“My manager is such a piece of sh-t, like he’s such a piece of sh-t trying to [say its] is my f–king fault. B-tch, it’s not my fault. I did everything I [was] supposed to do…I did everything I was supposed to do. I checked on the b-tches, and [they] was gone two f–king seconds. Want me to run after these b-tches? I’m not doing that. That’s not in my f–king that’s not in my job description.”

Through her tears, the waitress then went on to detail how the manager tried to make her cover half the bill. However, she stood her ground to the manager, telling him that she would not do that as it was illegal.

“Then talked about pay half as soon as I said, ‘B-tch, that’s illegal,’ he like, ‘Oh, no, we don’t do that. ‘ Yeah, b-tch, don’t f–king play on me. It’s enough. It’s enough shit going on in this f–king establishment. You’re not about to make me pay for a $200 bill.”

According to Maryland law, employers cannot make a tipped employee cover the bill if a customer walks out without paying. She also posted footage of the conversation with the manager.

The video swiftly went viral over the audacity of the manager and the customers. One empathetic public figure, Big Freedia, offered to help the woman with the unexpected cost.

“Send your cash app [love],” commented the influencer.

Others encouraged the tired worker to file a complaint with the Department of Labor for her troubles. Although she was fired from the Towson eatery, she posted a follow-up TikTok thanking her supporters.

RELATED CONTENT: Publix Allegedly Reneges On Black Book Bash Sponsorship, Denies Email Proof