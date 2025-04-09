Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Baltimore’s ‘AFRAM’ Festival To Include Performances By Saweetie, Patti Labelle, And Juvenile At Juneteenth Celebration Amerie, Vedo, and Teedra Moses will also hit the stage at the cultural and music festival.







Attendees at this year’s 2025 AFRAM Festival in Baltimore can expect to see some hit-maker performances at this year’s Juneteenth celebration.

Called “AFRAM,” the African American music, cultural, and arts festival will continue its legacy of celebrating Black heritage and community with a free two-day experience. Ahead of its June dates, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled the performers who will take the festival stage.

Its 2025 lineup includes Saweetie, Amerie, Juvenile, and Patti Labelle, with the musical acts performing some of their hits to delight the crowds. Additionally, R&B crooners Vedo and Teedra Moses will round out the list of performers.

The festival will also uplift local talent on its Roots and Family stage, produced by the Black Arts District with sponsorship by the West North Avenue Development Authority (WNADA). For Mayor Scott, the lineup and programming commemorate the Black excellence AFRAM has historically spotlighted.

“We know what AFRAM is: it is a celebration of everything that is Black excellence,” said Mayor Scott in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It’s one of the largest festivals on the East Coast dedicated to Black history and culture. We will continue having AFRAM, and because of the state of the world, we’re probably going to be more loud and even Blacker this year to remind everybody that no matter how hard they try to erase us from the history books, they can’t erase us.

The Baltimore AFRAM festival began in 1976 as part of the city’s Showcase of Nations. Since becoming an official Juneteenth celebration, it has emerged as one of the East Coast’s largest African American cultural arts events.

The event will also showcase local artisans, creatives, businesses, and organizations that are part of its vibrant Black community. Over 200,000 people are known to attend the festival, which encourages everyone to patronize Black entrepreneurs who help shape this diverse city.

“The countdown to AFRAM is on, and we could not be more excited about this year’s lineup and everything we have planned to uplift African American culture and the local Baltimore community,” added Baltimore City Department of Director Reginald Moore, whose program helps coordinate AFRAM. “With over 700 acres of historic Druid Hill Park as a backdrop, this year’s festival will be the ultimate summer destination. We’re grateful for the support of the Scott Administration, local vendors, strong partnerships, and most of all, the community, which shows up year after year, making this an annual tradition not to miss.

The AFRAM festival is from June 21 to 22 at Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park. More information is available on the festival’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Jazz In The Gardens’ Music Festival Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving To South Florida