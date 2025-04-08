Politics by Mitti Hicks Subtle As A Tank: Trump’s Birthday Spectacle Essentially Usurping Juneteenth Weekend President Donald Trump and his administration are planning a military parade through D.C. streets







President Donald Trump and his administration are planning a military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., on June 14—days before Juneteenth—which just so happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday—to mark 250 years of the U.S. military.

According to Washington City Paper, the parade will stretch about four miles from the Pentagon in Arlington to the White House.

An Army official confirmed with The Hill that “there are plans for a parade that will involve the Army.”

The official notes that despite Trump’s re-election in November, planning began last year involving Washington’s local government and engineers in the Army and city.

“The Army is very excited to celebrate its 250th anniversary with the entire county. Our intention is for Americans to be proud of their Army and also proud of their nation,” said Army spokesperson Col. Dave Butler. “It’s too early to say yet whether or not we’re having a parade but we’re working with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration a national-level event.”

This Isn’t The First Time Trump Has Considered A Big Military Parade

This isn’t Trump’s first time considering a big military parade over which he would preside. The Washington City Paper reports that he wanted a military parade during his first term but reluctantly canceled it after military leaders said it would cost $92 million. He also canceled plans after District officials complained that the heavy military equipment, including tanks and planes, would destroy the roadways and cost $21 million for parade public safety alone.

It appears there will be no denying him his second term, which has caught some district leaders off guard.

“It’s not clear to me what the scope of a parade would be,” said Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis, who just learned of the plans on Friday.

Karantonis adds, “But I would hope the federal government remains sensitive to the pain and concerns of numerous [military] veteran residents who have lost or might lose their jobs in recent federal decisions, as they reflect on how best to celebrate the Army’s anniversary.”

