The Long Shadow of the Manoogian Mansion: Feds Target And Seize $13K Allegedly Linked To Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

Federal agents want to take a little more than $13,000 found inside a business account after finding it had ties to former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, CBS News reported.

Court documents filed March 18 by federal authorities in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan highlighted details of an account at Comerica Bank holding $13,167 in funds – listed in the name of Pathfinder Consulting LLC, as nominee of Kwame Kilpatrick.

The court documents included instructions to “not distribute withholdings under further court order,” after Kilpatrick made a February 2026 agreement to pay $823,649.09 in restitution to the city of Detroit, amid already owing $155,000. Kilpatrick acknowledged that pension benefits and other forms of income would be garnished as part of his agreement.

But Kilpatrick, who was granted clemency by President Trump in January 2021, said the account is tied to his wife, LaTicia, claiming she is the resident agent of Pathfinder.

According to Deadline Detroit, the company is valued at $1 million, and the disgraced former politician owns a 5,673-square-foot home in Novi. The ex-mayor is criticizing the U.S. Attorney’s Office for involving his wife, calling the claims “deeply disturbing.”

“This Comerica business account, along with my own personal account have been points of open and honest discussions with federal authorities since December,” Kilpatrick said in a statement.

“I do not have, nor have I ever had, an account at Comerica Bank. The targeting of her business and its associated properties is unjustified, selective and deeply concerning.”

Back in December 2025, Kilpatrick claimed federal authorities froze both his personal bank accounts and LaTicia’s “independent business account.” It wasn’t until his agreement was finalized that the couple’s assets were unfrozen.

The former city leader feels the accounts being targeted have nothing to do with restitution but with something more, claiming he has been transparent the whole time and has been a pillar of the community. Documents reveal he still lives in Michigan while providing an address in the city of Northville to court officials.

“Let me be clear: this action has nothing to do with restitution, nor with any attempt to conceal assets. In fact, in my effort to be transparent and cooperative, I provided full and accurate financial disclosures. As well as living a model life, and working diligently to be a blessing to my family and community since returning from prison,” he continued in his statement.

“Equally troubling is the continued leaking of incomplete and misleading information to the press, even after direct, good-faith engagements with the U.S. Attorney’s office. Agreements have been completely disregarded, and the pattern of conduct raises serious concerns about fairness, intent, and accountability.”

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