Business by Keka Araújo Organizers Claim Target Boycott Continues Despite Claims It Ended, Pastor Jamal Bryant To Address Backlash Organizers say they will maintain the boycott until Target restores and strengthens its commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.







Organizers behind the national boycott of Target Corporation say the protest remains active nationwide, pushing back on reports that the consumer campaign ended after more than a year.

The clarification comes after Atlanta pastor Jamal Bryant concluded a previously announced 40-day fast in connection with the protest movement. Bryant recently indicated the boycott had ended, though Target has not reversed its rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The prominent pastor faced swift backlash.

But the boycott’s founders say the grassroots effort continues, according to a statement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

At a March 11 press conference outside Target’s Minneapolis headquarters, organizers said the movement remains in place until the retailer restores its diversity commitments.

“Let’s be clear: the Target boycott is not over,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of the boycott’s founders. “This is a grassroots movement led by communities demanding corporate accountability, and we will not stop until Target reverses its retreat from diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The boycott launched Feb. 1, 2025, following weeks of organizing by Minnesota community leaders, including Armstrong, Jaylani Hussein and Monique Cullars-Doty. Organizers urged consumers and institutions nationwide to stop shopping at Target until the retailer restored its DEI commitments.

“The facts are simple: Target has not reversed its decisions, it has not met the demands of the boycott, and therefore the boycott continues,” Hussein said. “Communities across the country are still choosing not to shop at Target.”

The campaign’s leaders say the protest has already had measurable effects on the company, pointing to declining revenue, reduced store foot traffic, a multibillion-dollar drop in market valuation and layoffs affecting more than 2,000 employees. Organizers also cited leadership upheaval, including the departure of the company’s chief executive.

Target has not publicly indicated plans to reinstate its previous diversity policies.

On March 13, Bryant announced via Threads that he was holding a press conference at noon to address speculation that he now supports Target.

“Going live at noon to discuss clarity around target on the Jamal Bryant podcast YouTube page… there’s a lot of misinformation that needs clearing,” the Atlanta-based pastor penned on Threads.

Cullars-Doty said the movement’s momentum lies with consumers who have chosen to keep pressure on the retailer.

“The power of this movement is in everyday consumers who are refusing to support a company that walked away from its commitments to equity,” she said. “Until those commitments are restored, the boycott continues.”

Organizers say they will maintain the boycott until Target restores and strengthens its commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

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