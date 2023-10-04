Black Female Designer Of 15 Years To Keynote Major Design Industry Trade Show In High Point, North Carolina

Originally Published By Blacknews.com

Nationwide — The High Point Market Authority (HPMA) announces its Opening Day Keynote event for Fall Market featuring Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) practitioner, interior design consultant, and author Jessica Bantom on Saturday, Oct. 14, in the High Point Theatre.

Bantom’s presentation entitled, Design for Identity: The Importance of Cultural Competence for the Design Profession, will outline ways the design community can factor cultural identity into their work, and why it matters.

During her High Point Market keynote address, Bantom will additionally present guiding principles from her trademarked Design for Identity Blueprint™, devised to facilitate meaningful outcomes for people who have been historically excluded from formalized interior design.

Bantom is the author of Design for Identity: How to Design Authentically for a Diverse World. In her consulting practice, she helps designers, design firms and design faculty evolve their creative process through cultural awareness. Having earned a master’s degree in interior design, Bantom also holds certifications in DEI, change management, design thinking, coaching, and facilitation.

This event is produced by HPMA in partnership with the Diversity Advocacy Alliance (DAA).

“We are pleased to invite all interior designers and retailers to empower themselves and potentially reshape their business practices with the change management takeaways from this powerful presentation,” says Patti Carpenter, principal of carpenter + company and DAA committee chair. “DAA is thrilled to partner with High Point Market to provide this unique event to our community, the largest trade show in the industry.”

“We’re excited for Jessica Bantom to bring the important conversation around cultural identity in design to our registered guests at High Point Market,” says Tammy Nagem, HPMA president and CEO. “Designers will continue to play a critical role in growing our industry’s platform for diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The Saturday Keynote event is scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. and is open to all registered High Point Market attendees. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The biannual High Point Market Keynote Series is sponsored by the High Point Market Authority (HPMA), the official organizer of the trade show. Additional keynote event details may be found online at HighPointMarket.org/keynoteseries.