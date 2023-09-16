Magic Johnson To Keynote Chicago's Wealth-Building Summit

Magic Johnson is gearing up to speak at Chicago’s largest financial education summit this fall.

The city of Chicago recently announced Johnson as the keynote speaker for its third annual Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Career Fair and Financial Empowerment Summit (BWTT). In a press release obtained by Essence, the former NBA star will be leading conversations that equip attendees with financial literacy. Johnson will lead conversations with financial services experts surrounding capital, credit scores, and financial assistance. Topics for discussion will also include tools for small business growth.

“Breaking barriers for others is important to me, and financial education is key to that process,” Johnson said. “I’m thrilled to take part in this important event and share my journey with those who are working to create opportunities and build wealth in their own lives.”

According to the Chicago Treasurer’s Office, the BWTT fair is an opportunity for Chicago residents, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to expand their knowledge on key subject matters, including homeownership, investing, credit, money management, startups, funding opportunities, pay equity, and more.

“I learned first-hand how responsible financial services and products can make a difference in a person’s life, especially among those who struggled against the roadblocks to building wealth and building a better life for themselves and their families,” the City’s Treasurer, Melissa Conyears-Ervin, said in the press release. “That’s why I am committed to providing programs like BWTT for more Chicagoans and helping them see the life-changing results of financial education.” Conyears-Ervin highlighted Johnson’s success from the basketball court to the boardroom. She said Johnson’s game plan of overcoming barriers and breaking the glass ceiling has provided the products and services that are revitalizing under-resourced and disinvested communities from L.A. to Chicago and beyond.”

According to BWTT’s website, over 100 financial organizations and vendors will be present at this year’s summit to extend financial products, services, advice, and other resources to attendees. Operation Hope and HOPE Inside Financial Wellbeing Coaches will also return to the summit’s exhibit floor.

The free in-person financial empowerment summit will occur on Oct. 5-6 at the UIC Forum, 1213 South Halsted Street.

