Barack Obama Tells Democrats To 'Toughen Up' Amid Push Back Against Donald Trump







Former President Barack Obama is urging his fellow Democrats to “toughen up” as they work to counter the actions of the Trump administration.

During a private fundraiser in New Jersey on July 11, the 44th president delivered a candid message to his party, encouraging Democrats to rethink their strategy in navigating the political landscape under Trump’s second presidential term.

“I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions. And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up,” Obama said, as captured by CNN.

“You know, don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something,” he said. “Don’t say that you care deeply about free speech, and then you’re quiet. No, you stand up for free speech when it’s hard. When somebody says something that you don’t like, but you still say, ‘You know what, that person has the right to speak.’ … What’s needed now is courage.”

Obama’s remarks come as the Democratic Party grapples with its direction after a crushing defeat to Republicans in the 2024 election. Frustration is mounting within the party’s base as critics call for stronger leadership and young Democrats push for a rebrand.

Amid ongoing debates over the party’s leadership, Obama urged Democrats to focus their energy on the upcoming gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, calling the off-year elections “a big jumpstart for where we need to go.”

“Stop looking for the quick fix. Stop looking for the Messiah. You have great candidates running races right now. Support those candidates,” Obama said.

“Make sure that the DNC has what it needs to compete in what will be a more data-driven, more social media-driven cycle, which will cost some money, expertise, and time.”

