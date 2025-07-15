News by Sharelle B. McNair With No One Else To Blame For ‘Nonexistent’ Jeffrey Epstein List, Trump Points The Fingers At Obama Once avid Trump supporter Candace Owens called the accusation against Obama “outright embarrassing.”







The now “nonexistent” Jeffrey Epstein files, which were once claimed to be on the desk of Attorney General Pam Bondi, seemingly have the MAGA clan in disarray, causing President Donald Trump to point the finger of blame at former President Barack Obama.

In a bizarre Truth Social post, Trump says the files, that once existed and now allegedly don’t, were created by “Obama, Crooked Hilary, and the losers and criminals of the Biden administration. Several MAGA loyalists have called for AG Bondi to resign after the Justice Department and the FBI released a memo claiming there was no evidence of a list of powerful men Epstein allegedly had of those who participated in his underworld of sex trafficking and pedophilia. Even once avid Trump supporter Candace Owens called the accusation “outright embarrassing.”

However, Trump isn’t seeing the issue, since the list was allegedly curated by the first Black president of the United States. “Whats going on with my ‘boys’ and in cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!,” Trump wrote. “We have a PERFECT administration, the talk of the world, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again.”

While investigating a video from the prison where the disgraced former financier was last seen, Bondi also claimed it was confirmed that Epstein died of suicide, but was questioned about a minute missing from the footage.

Rumors of the MAGA movement’s downfall were fueled after Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino mentioned thoughts of resigning, according to CNN, and then failed to show up for work on July 11.

Social media reposted a video of Bondi telling Fox News anchors that the files were all on her desk in February 2025. When asked about the context of the files, she said she hadn’t seen anything yet.

While several conservative dignitaries have put a side-eye to the report, social media users have turned on Owens, who in recent months has backtracked on her support of Trump. “Wait- the files were with a corrupt DOJ for last 4 years, and you DON’T believe they could have been altered and fabricated to muddy the waters? What happened to you, Candace?” one X user wrote.

Others were holding her accountable in the comments section, saying that she is one of the reasons Americans have to deal with such issues because Owens and others voted for him.

