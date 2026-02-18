Barack Obama Presidential Center Will Include Full Basketball Court

President Barack Obama, who was recently seen at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, said that his presidential center in Jackson Park, Chicago, will include a full hardwood basketball court when it opens this June.

It’s a fitting development for the president who brought pick-up hoops to the White House.

According to CBS News, Obama confirmed this development with NBA Hall of Famer and NBC Sports NBA analyst Reggie Miller. The 44th president added that the venue will include a library, a recording studio, and a garden for visitors.

“One thing that it will have is a full-court basketball court, and we intend to have all kinds of activities,” Obama told Miller, “because sports is an entryway for kids to participate, to build community, to create some joy.”

A camera caught the president catching a basketball during Sunday’s All-Star game. He used the video clip on his Instagram account to issue an invitation.

“About the extent of my game these days,” Obama joked. “But everybody’s welcome at Home Court when we open the Obama Presidential Center this June.”

The campus of the Obama Presidential Center spans 20 acres and is just blocks from the lake and south of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

On the grounds are several buildings, playgrounds, and a 225-foot museum tower. Although renowned architects designed the buildings and spaces, it was equally important to incorporate community input during construction.

Team members from the Obama Center visited the 77 Chicago community areas. Consulting different people, while providing updates, answering questions, and responding to concerns for the project.

Though the center is slated to open in June, an exact date has not been announced.

