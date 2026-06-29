News by Sidnee Michelle Barack Obama Calls Trump’s Fixation On Him An ‘Obsession’ Obama argued that the presidency presents daily challenges that leave little room for dwelling on political rivals.







Former President Barack Obama said President Donald Trump’s repeated public references to him reflect an “obsession,” joking that he occupies “a suite” in Trump’s head during a June 24 interview on the “All the Smoke” podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, People reports.

When asked how he maintains his composure amid Trump’s frequent criticism, Obama responded with humor.

“You gotta ask him what the obsession is,” Obama said. “I obviously have a room in his head — a suite in his head.”

Obama said that while serving as the nation’s 44th president from 2009 to 2017, he rarely devoted attention to his own predecessor because the demands of the office required his full focus.

“When I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or what my predecessor did,” Obama said. “They’re gone. I’ve got work to do.” He added that a president should remain focused on the responsibilities of governing rather than personal grievances.

Obama argued that the presidency presents daily challenges that leave little room for dwelling on political rivals.

“If you’re doing the job right, every day you’ve got five, 10 things that are real hard,” he said. “You have to be constantly focused.” He added that repeatedly fixating on a predecessor “shows me somebody that’s not focused on the American people and the job they’re supposed to do.”

The former president also said he intentionally limited his exposure to cable news and social media while in office, relying instead on aides to brief him on issues requiring his attention. He said the practice helped him filter out distractions and remain focused on governing.

The former president also suggested that political disagreements are better handled face-to-face than through social media, saying people often speak differently in person than they do online. His comments come as the long-running political rivalry between Obama and Trump continues nearly a decade after Obama left office on Jan. 20, 2017.

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