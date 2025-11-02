News by Kandiss Edwards Barack Obama Calls Zohran Mandani Ahead Of NYC Mayoral Election The gesture stopped short of an endorsement.







On Nov. 1, Former President Barack Obama called New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani just days before the election.

The call lasted about 30 minutes and included Obama praising Mamdani’s campaign and discussing strategies should he win. Sources say the former President praised Mamdani’s grassroots campaign, calling it “impressive,” The New York Times.

Mamdani’s campaign spokesperson, Dora Pekec, thanked Obama for reaching out and extending an olive branch.

“Zohran Mamdani appreciated President Obama’s words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city,” Pekec said.

Obama offered to serve as a “sounding board” for Mamdani. The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist’s campaign seems to be in good standing ahead of the Nov. 4 election. As polls indicate, Mamdani maintains a double-digit lead, according to The Hill. The call from Obama could possibly result in a last-minute boost, even without a public endorsement, bringing in undecided voters.

While Obama extended his expertise to Mamdani moving forward, he stopped short of a formal endorsement. However, revealing the call to the public is a high-profile gesture from one of the nation’s most influential Democrats.

The outreach comes as Mamdani fights to maintain his lead over independent former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the biggest mayoral race in the United States.

Mamdani, born in Uganda and elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020, gained national attention when he defeated Cuomo in the June 24 Democratic primary. Much like Obama in his early campaign for the presidency, Mamdani has a youthful coalition and progressive platform. His agenda for New York City includes initiatives for affordability and housing that have energized young voters and simultaneously ruffled the feathers of the city’s citizens with a higher tax bracket.

The timing of Obama’s call coincided with his recent lobbying efforts on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey and Virginia. That suggests a coordinated push within the party’s progressive wing to consolidate ahead of midterm elections.

