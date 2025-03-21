Barbados Welcomes Natives Home Through Year-Long We Gatherin’ Celebrations

Barbados is launching a year-long initiative inviting both Bajans and visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s vibrant local culture in new ways.

Running from January through December, the We Gatherin’ initiative invites the Bajan diaspora to “Come ‘Long Home” to Barbados, to reconnect with their roots, and experience the island like never before. The year-long event provides visitors from around the world with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Barbados’ vibrant local culture and experience the island’s spirit in an enriched and dynamic way.

“This call home to Bajans all around the world is a magnificent celebration of our island’s rich and distinctive culture and people, uniting anyone with Barbadian heritage while simultaneously providing the ideal setting for travelers to visit and experience the warm hearts of Barbadians,” Peter Mayers, Director, USA, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. said in a press release.

Each month throughout 2025 highlights a different parish and theme, showcasing key pillars of Barbados’ tourism industry, including sugar, cricket, and the sea. The year began with a focus on Faith in St. Lucy, followed by Heritage in St. Peter.

Through these themes, the island welcomes the diaspora and visitors to participate in unique tours, immersive storytelling experiences, and vibrant community events curated exclusively for We Gatherin’.

“The island’s beaches, culinary scene, and rich history will be enhanced each month in different communities in fresh new ways, making 2025 the ultimate year to visit,” Mayers said.

Alongside Barbados’ world-renowned Crop Over Festival and its spectacular Grand Kadooment finale, each of Barbados’ 11 parishes will host panel discussions, gospel concerts, Food & Rum pop-ups, and various community-driven events throughout the year. These gatherings invite both first-time and returning visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s rich culture.

Check out what visitors will experience in the upcoming months below:

March – St. Thomas (Nature): March celebrates the natural beauty of St. Thomas, featuring the lush trails of Welchman Hall Gully and the stunning depths of Harrison’s Cave. Visitors can enjoy serene eco-tours at Hunte’s Gardens, enlightening nature walks through the Barbados Wildlife Reserve, and conservation activities with the Barbados National Trust. For thrill-seekers, spelunking in Coles Cave offers an adventurous underground experience.

April – St. Joseph (Adventure): April invites adventurers to explore breathtaking landscapes from Bathsheba’s dramatic cliffs to Hackleton’s hidden waterfalls, hike through the scenic Scotland District, or take on adrenaline-pumping activities like rock climbing and ziplining.

May – St. John (Community): May offers visitors the chance to experience the community spirit of St. John through vibrant local festivals like the Barbados Heritage Festival, lively cricket matches, and plenty of opportunities to take in the breathtaking views of the St. John Valley.

June – St. George (The Land): June celebrates Barbados’ rich agricultural heritage in St. George with immersive eco-tours at Drax Hall Estate, the historic Welches Plantation, and the Barbados Organic Farmers Market.

July – St. Philip (Sugar): July in St. Philip highlights the island’s deep-rooted sugar industry with inviting experiences at the Sugar Cane Museum, rum tastings at the renowned Mount Gay Rum Distillery and historic Foursquare Rum Distillery, the scenic fields of naturally sweet cane, and educational jounreys through the past at John Moore’s Plantation.

August – St. Andrew (The Arts): August in St. Andrew celebrates the arts with vibrant exhibitions by local artists, captivating performances at St. Andrew Parish Church Hall, the dynamic Barbados Music Festival showcasing diverse genres, and engaging theatrical productions.

September – St. James (Cricket): September in St. James celebrates Barbados’ beloved sport of cricket with thrilling matches at the historic Kensington Oval, competitive events at the Barbados Sports Complex, and local athletic festivals honoring sportsmanship. Enjoy immersive events at Trents Playing Field or cheer on a favorite team at Holetown Sports Ground.

October—Christ Church (The Sea): October in Christ Church celebrates the rhythm of the sea with beachside adventures at Miami Beach and Accra Beach, kite surfing adventures at Silver Rock Beach, and surfing lessons at Freights Bay. Experience the vibrant energy of the renowned Oistins Fish Fry, where fresh seafood, lively tuk-band music, and open-air dining under the stars create an unforgettable atmosphere.

November – St. Michael (Food & Feting): November in St. Michael celebrates food and festivity, offering a dynamic mix of culinary delights and vibrant gatherings. Experience the award-winning Barbados Food and Rum Festival and the island’s Independence anniversary celebrations. Explore the historic Bridgetown and its UNESCO-listed Garrison, rich with cultural heritage, or take a stroll through Golden Square Park as you search for your family name.

December – Nationwide (Family & Friends): December in Barbados is a time to celebrate family and friends with joyful reunions at family-friendly resorts, festive holiday events like the Bridgetown Christmas Parade, and community gatherings such as Christmas in Queen’s Park.

By bringing people together, We Gatherin’ not only fosters a deeper connection to Barbados but also strengthens the local economy by supporting businesses and driving future development. It’s an opportunity to turn the journey home — or to a home away from home — into a meaningful and lasting experience.

