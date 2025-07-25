Entrepreneurship by Roz A. Gee Barbara Borders Shares On Business Success And Leadership Lessons Barbara Borders is an avid and accomplished entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience building successful businesses and consulting business owners in the area of operations and performance.







Barbara Borders is an avid and accomplished entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience building successful businesses and consulting business owners in the area of operations and performance. She believes that in order to become a star or a success in business, you must be able to master leadership, business operations, and performance at your highest level. BLACK ENTERPRISE had an opportunity to catch up with her to talk about entrepreneurship, business success, and leadership lessons.

BE: Share your story on how you became an entrepreneur and business owner:

Borders: My journey into entrepreneurship began with a desire to live life on my own terms and empower others to do the same. In the early years, I was a stay-at-home mom raising three sons. I always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and while managing my home and raising my boys, I started several business ventures — some successful, others filled with hard lessons. I experienced the highs of building something from scratch and the lows of navigating personal challenges, including divorce, all while trying to hold everything together.

Through those experiences, I realized there had to be an easier, more sustainable way to succeed in both life and business. I knew other women and aspiring entrepreneurs were dealing with the same struggles — juggling family, finances, and faith while trying to pursue a dream. That realization fueled my passion for entrepreneurship.

I spent years mentoring emerging leaders and small business owners informally before recognizing that this was my true calling. That’s when I founded Beyond Borders Business Coaching — to help business owners break past limitations and operate at their highest level. I wanted to be the voice and guide I wish I had when I started. Now, I get to help others build strong businesses while also creating balance in their personal lives. My journey is proof that you can rebuild, reinvent, and rise — no matter where you begin.

BE: What is your definition of success?

Borders: For me, success is deeply personal — it’s holistic, heartfelt, and grounded in purpose. It’s not just about hitting revenue goals or building a recognizable brand. True success is waking up with peace in your heart, knowing you’re living in alignment with your calling. It’s being present for your family, honoring your faith, and building something meaningful without losing yourself in the process.

Success means creating a business that supports your life, not one that consumes it. It’s laughter around the dinner table, quiet moments with God, and knowing you’re making a difference in someone else’s life just by being obedient to your purpose.

I pursue success by staying rooted in my values, keeping God at the center of every decision, and showing up each day with integrity. I strive to live what I teach, not just in business, but in how I love, lead, and serve. Because at the end of the day, success isn’t just about what you’ve built — it’s about who you’ve become along the way.

BE: Share five (5) business leadership practices that you teach in your trainings and workshops.

Borders:

Lead with Unshakable Clarity – A strong leader knows exactly who they are, what they stand for, and who they serve. I teach leaders how to define and communicate their mission, vision, and values so clearly that it inspires action and alignment at every level of their business. It’s important to know your mission, vision, and who you serve. Build with Systems, Not Struggle – Hustle has its place, but sustainability comes from structure. I guide business owners in creating automated systems and streamlined operations that boost efficiency, reduce burnout, and free up their time to lead strategically. Strong businesses run on systems, not just hustle. Empower People, Don’t Just Manage Them – True leadership multiplies. I teach leaders how to develop and empower their teams to take ownership, solve problems, and lead confidently — so the business grows beyond the capacity of just one person. I teach them how to equip their team to lead, so they are not doing things alone. Let the Numbers Talk – Emotions can mislead, but data tells the truth. I train my clients to track performance, analyze key metrics, and make informed decisions that drive growth and profitability with confidence. I learned the hard way that it’s not good to guess, we have to track with truth. So I teach my clients to track and adjust. Be the Standard You Expect – Leadership isn’t about titles — it’s about influence. I help entrepreneurs embody integrity, consistency, and excellence in every interaction, knowing that the culture of any organization starts at the top. Your integrity, consistency, and attitude set the tone for everything.

BE: What is your favorite quote or business philosophy?

Borders: “Don’t shrink to fit places you’ve outgrown.” — This quote speaks directly to the journey of transformation that so many entrepreneurs, especially women, go through. It’s a reminder that growth often requires us to leave behind familiar spaces, outdated mindsets, and even relationships or roles that no longer align with who we’re becoming. Stretching into a new season of leadership, success, and visibility is part of the process.

BE: What are your final remarks that you’d like to share with the BE audience?

Borders: You were not born to play small. That longing in your heart for more — more impact, more freedom, more purpose — is not a coincidence. It’s a calling. And it’s proof that greater is already within you.

Don’t silence that calling out of fear or wait for the perfect moment to begin. Invest in yourself. Surround yourself with people who see your greatness, even when you can’t see it yet. Give yourself permission to rise, to lead, and to build something that reflects who you truly are.

Because when you step “beyond borders,” you don’t just change your life — you open doors for generations to come. Your courage creates a legacy. And the world is waiting on the version of you that refuses to shrink. So, take the leap — you were made for this.

For more information, visit Beyond Borders.

