Barbie Releases Venus Williams Doll Honoring Tennis Legend In Equal Pay Fight

Barbie has always inspired young girls and women to be who they want to be. The latest doll honors a sports legend who has done the same.

Venus Williams has received the latest doll in Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series.

For the recognition, Mattel encouraged Williams to choose any outfit for her doll’s likeness. The selection symbolized more than her legacy as a tennis legend, but represents her shared mission with Barbie for gender pay equity.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles winner opted to immortalize her win at the 2007 Wimbledon tournament. While the all-white outfit does not grab immediate attention, the significance of the event does. It was the first time that the women’s and men’s singles champions earned equal prize money.

“Wimbledon 2007 was a huge moment in my career—not just because I won, but because of what was happening off the court,” Williams told USA Today Sports ahead of her Barbie’s Aug. 15 release. “Championing for equal prize money wasn’t just about me; it was about pushing for change for all women in sports. To see that moment honored with a Barbie doll is incredibly special. I hope it inspires young girls to speak up, believe in themselves, and know they have the power to change the game too.”

Williams was an integral voice and advocate for pay equity in professional tennis. She met with officials for Wimbledon and the French Open to discuss changes to the unfair pay scale. When they refused to meet her demands, she wrote an article claiming Wimbledon looked at her and fellow female winners as “second-class” champions.

Her unwavering fight pushed the tournament to pay up for its women winners. Her 2007 Wimbledon triumph match made her victory even more special.

Williams has also been a longtime fan of dolls. She often played with toys as a child to express her creativity when she wasn’t on the tennis court. She called the unveiling of her own Barbie a “full-circle moment” for the sports star.

“I’ve always loved being creative, even as a kid, I used to sew clothes for my dolls,” recalled Williams. “Seeing (my) finished doll was so surreal—it made me realize this doll represents something much bigger. It’s about inspiring young girls they dream big and break barriers, too.”

The doll reimagines Williams’ all-white set and shoes from Reebok. The doll also includes her accessories from her winning match against France’s Marion Bartoli in the Wimbledon final, such as her green gem necklace, earrings, wristband, and visor.

“My advice to any woman, not just advocating for equal pay but also advocating for themselves, is this: always bet on yourself and keep pushing, no matter how tough it gets,” added Williams. “There’s so much power in believing in yourself. When you use your voice, you create space for others to speak up, too, and that can create real change.”

