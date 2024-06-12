News by Shanique Yates Luxury Dog Airline BARK Air Sued By Westchester County Over Seat Limit Violation BARK Air, a dog-centric luxury airline, faces legal action from Westchester County for breaching airport seat regulations following its inaugural flight from New York to Los Angeles.









A new airline designed specifically with dogs in mind is currently under fire. BARK Air, which operates out of New York’s Westchester County Airport, is being sued by Westchester County for reportedly violating a county law. The legal action came just days after the airline’s first flight.

The brand-new luxury airline’s inaugural flight from New York to Los Angeles took off on May 24, and the lawsuit was filed on May 30. According to the legal documents, Westchester County Airport has a rule that states that “the airport’s private jet section can only accommodate jets with nine passenger seats or fewer.” BARK Air uses a Gulfstream Aerospace GV jet, which includes 14 passenger seats.

In an injunction against BARK Air, Westchester County’s actions could force the airline to leave the airport altogether or move from the private jet area to a busier passenger terminal.

The “white paw experience” flight led by BARK Air that flew from Westchester County Airport to Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on May 24 was priced at $6,000 for one passenger and dog.

“There were a mix of breeds onboard, including chihuahuas, a golden retriever, and dachshunds,” said BARK’s Chief of Staff Katherine Enos. She also described the airline’s first official voyage as a “great success.”

“Happy to report that there was no dog drama; some dogs played in the aisle while the smaller dogs took nice long naps,” she continued.

“All dogs snacked on BARK cereal treats for dogs, dog-friendly cupcakes, chicken-flavored puppuccinos, and doggie champagne (chicken broth),” Enos confirmed. “The humans onboard all got along as well and felt connected in their shared obsession with their dogs.”

At this time, BARK, which credits itself as “the world’s first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first, and their human companions second,” currently flies between the cities of Los Angeles, New York, and London. They are considering adding more cities to their roster, reportedly eyeing Paris, Milan, Chicago, Seattle, Florida, and Arizona as new travel destinations.

