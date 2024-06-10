June 10, 2024
Travis Scott Settles Final Lawsuit Associated With Astroworld Festival Tragedy
The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim to die in the stampede, has settled with Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, Apple, and other companies.
Numerous lawsuits were filed against recording artist Travis Scott and companies associated with the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. All have been settled, and the last one was agreed upon mere months before it was scheduled to go to trial in September.
According to The Houston Chronicle, the family of Ezra Blount, who at 9 was the youngest victim to die in the stampede that occurred at the festival while Scott was on stage performing, has settled with Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, Apple, and other companies involved with the festival. An attorney for the family confirmed the settlement with the media outlet.
Last August, it was reported that the families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez settled their lawsuits, and according to Rolling Stone, the family of John Hilgert, who was 14 years old at the time of death, settled its lawsuit against Live Nation, Travis Scott, and other Astroworld organizers six months before the aforementioned families.
On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people, ranging in age from 9 to 27 years old, died at the Astroworld festival. Approximately 300 attendees were injured and treated at the venue; 25 were taken to local hospitals.
In July 2023, the Houston Police Department released a nearly 1,300-page report on the tragedy after an extensive investigation. According to Rolling Stone, “The report detailed a chaotic scene in which fans, security personnel, and camera operators tried to relay the danger early in the show as the crowd constricted and festivalgoers were crushed—but the concert went on for an hour before finally concluding.”
Scott was recently in the news following an altercation with Cher's boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, during a party at the Cannes Film Festival. People reported that Scott, 33, Edwards, 38, and Cher, 78, had attended New York City nightclub owner Richie Akiva's "The After" party on May 23 at a private villa following the AmfAR Gala.
