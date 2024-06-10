Travis Scott Settles Final Lawsuit Associated With Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Numerous lawsuits were filed against recording artist Travis Scott and companies associated with the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. All have been settled, and the last one was agreed upon mere months before it was scheduled to go to trial in September.

According to The Houston Chronicle, the family of Ezra Blount, who at 9 was the youngest victim to die in the stampede that occurred at the festival while Scott was on stage performing, has settled with Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, Apple, and other companies involved with the festival. An attorney for the family confirmed the settlement with the media outlet.

“The family is happy to resolve its claim against all defendants following the death of their son, Ezra,” S. Scott West said. “They look forward to continuing the process of healing and never forgetting.”

Last August, it was reported that the families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez settled their lawsuits, and according to Rolling Stone, the family of John Hilgert, who was 14 years old at the time of death, settled its lawsuit against Live Nation, Travis Scott, and other Astroworld organizers six months before the aforementioned families.

On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people, ranging in age from 9 to 27 years old, died at the Astroworld festival. Approximately 300 attendees were injured and treated at the venue; 25 were taken to local hospitals.