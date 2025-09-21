Sports by Kandiss Edwards 7-Foot Ex-Basketball Player Forgoes Hoop Dreams To Protect And Serve Jordan Wilmore did something unexpected as a professional basketball player. He left his pro career behind to pursue policing.







When most 7-foot-3 athletes chase basketball court dreams, Jordan Wilmore did something unexpected. The basketball player left his pro career behind to pursue policing. The 24-year-old said making that shift felt right.

“I’ve always liked to help other people. That’s just who I am,” Wilmore told CBS News. “There is nothing really else I want to do.”

Wilmore, a Memphis native, played college basketball at Missouri, Northwestern State, and Austin Peay State before taking his skills overseas, most recently in the Philippines. But early on, he kept a quieter ambition: to serve his community.

“It was hard for me to share, like, my dreams…because it was, ‘Well, you just got to focus on basketball because it can make you millions,’” he said.

Now he’s near the finish line. Once he completes police academy training, he’ll join the force in Kemah, near Houston. Kemah’s Police Chief, Raymond Garivey, acknowledged there are logistical challenges with hiring Wilmore. His size presents a bit of a conundrum as tactical gear and transportation are made for the average-sized man.

“Knees are touching the dash…It’s very, very tight,” Garivey said. “He wants to serve…I’m proud that he chose the thin, blue line.”

Wilmore is prepared to turn down reminders from the basketball world. In a post on Instagram, he wrote about the stress associated with the profession.

“I would’ve never thought basketball would’ve blessed me this far. Who would’ve known i was going to feel burnt out and there’s nothing more to give. Basketball is not just fun and games all the time. Hard work + dedication and the mental stress it has caused me,” he wrote.

Wilmore says growing up, he was confronted with typical expectations for a seven-foot man. However, he had a different calling. He hopes his example will show others that passion and purpose can guide one’s path, even if it goes in a direction people don’t expect.

As he moves forward with police training, Wilmore faces both practical and symbolic hurdles. At the same time, his journey stands as an affirmation that identity and ambition aren’t fixed by size, your height doesn’t have to dictate your life story.

RELATED CONTENT: The Redeem Team Inducted Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame