UNC Basketball Player Seth Trimble Becomes Youngest Ben & Jerry’s Franchise Owner

Seth Trimble, who plays basketball for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), has recently announced that he is the owner of the local Ben & Jerry’s.

The 21-year-old senior took to his social media account to alert the locals that he is now the chief scooper at the ice cream business.

“In the recent months, I have been blessed with the opportunity to fulfill one of my many dreams and aspirations of entrepreneurship. I’m extremely grateful to officially be able to say that I am now an owner of the Ben & Jerry’s store on Franklin st 🐄🍦. The main goal is always the main goal, but I’m excited to stamp myself in a different way at this University. I am honored to reinvest in the community that has given so much to me. Go get y’all’s Ben & Jerry’s!”

According to The Pro Football Network, the purchase makes Trimble the youngest franchise owner of a Ben & Jerry’s. He used the money he made from his NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals to obtain ownership of the Ben & Jerry’s on Franklin Street.

The opportunity to become an entrepreneur began with a small conversation at the 2022 Final Four when the son of the previous owner of the ice cream shop, Antonio McBroom, stopped Trimble to take a photo wth him. That led to a conversation between the former shop owner and the current one. McBroom, the CEO of Primo Partners, was previously the youngest franchise owner. The two started speaking regularly as McBroom became Trimble’s mentor.

“About last year, I mean my sophomore year, me and Antonio, we have our little meetings, and he would just speak about it, you know, this is what you could do one day, you could become a Ben and Jerry’s owner,” Trimble said.

After talking to his family about it, the stage was set, and Trimble went on with his conversations with McBroom, and now he is the new owner. Check out the interview with Inside Carolina.

Trimble is preparing for his senior season at UNC. Last season, he averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shot 42.8% from the field and led the team with 45 steals while playing in 34 games.

RELATED CONTENT: Meet Tameka Jackson-Dyer: The Champion For Black Breastfeeding Mamas In Metro Detroit