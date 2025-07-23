Uncategorized by Ahsan Washington Black Basketball Players Are Dropping New Kicks That Are Hotter Than Fish Grease The sneaker scene reaches new levels this summer







The sneaker scene reaches new levels this summer as Black athletes deliver some of the most daring sneaker releases, continuing to push the boundaries of basketball culture. Athletes from both the NBA and WNBA drop signature sneaker lines and collaborative projects that integrate athletic functionality with personal narratives and streetwear trends.

These shoes evolve from court-ready, low-top essentials to lifestyle designs for leisurely wear. They are bold declarations rather than mere athletic equipment. This season’s footwear commands your attention. So, peep these six exceptional sneaker releases from Black professional basketball players.

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves NBA standout Anthony Edwards collaborated with Adidas to create the Adidas AE 1 “Preloved Lime” sneaker. The AE 1 functions as a fashionable accessory for individuals who want to make bold statements on and off the basketball court. The limited-edition colorway, featuring a neon green blend with futuristic elements, was released on July 19.

A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson emerged as the inaugural Black female athlete to secure a Nike Basketball signature shoe deal, marking her place in sports history. Having debuted July 18, the Nike A’One “Supernova” sneaker showcases cosmic colors that embody Wilson’s court energy and dominance. This sneaker is designed for explosive movements paired with all-day comfort, making it a favorite among athletes and trendsetters who seek stylish footwear.

Kyrie Irving

Renowned basketball player Kyrie Irving joined forces with ANTA to develop the ANTA KAI 2 “Sun” sneaker.” Released July 11, this sneaker is Irving’s second signature collaboration with ANTA, featuring a design that embodies spiritual elements alongside bold aesthetics while maintaining performance readiness. The “Sun” represents Irving’s artistic evolution and personal growth, inspired by the energy of light and renewal. The KAI 2 “Sun” combines grip-enhancing outsoles with full-length cushioning and complex artistry to serve as both footwear and a statement piece.

Tyrese Haliburton

NBA player Tyrese Haliburton, who represented the Indiana Pacers in the recent championship, unveiled his newest signature shoe, the PUMA Hali 1 “Hibiscus. The sneaker is priced within the $120 to $140 range and showcases bold floral tones. Its NITRO foam technology delivers outstanding cushioning and support combined with the lockdown support system, which guarantees a secure fit.

Jayson Tatum

The Jayson Tatum sneaker, which bears the moniker Jordan Tatum 3, represents the Boston Celtics’ spirit in its design. This performance-ready build features psychedelic “Tie-Dye” colors, making it an unconventional yet stylish option. The Tatum 3 sneaker is also a nod to his son and was released July 11.

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies’ NBA player Ja Morant teamed up with Nike to design the exclusive Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” sneaker. This sneaker markets at $140 and caters to players who transform each possession into a memorable performance. The “Max Volume” Ja 3 has infrared tones to depict Morant’s dynamic energy. Aug. 15 is the release date.

