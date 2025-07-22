Angel Reese Turns ‘Mebounds’ Disrespect Into Trademark, Launches Sneakers

During WNBA All-Star Weekend, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese and Reebok revealed her latest sneaker, “Angel Reese 1 Mebounds.”

The second-year player took to social media to introduce the new footwear, utilizing a term that is attributed to her because of her penchant for grabbing her own rebounds off the shots she misses during a game. The sports world has labeling them “Mebounds,” a term Reese and Reebok are using to their advantage.

“All mine. Not yours (yet).”

For detractors who used the term as a form of disrespect toward Reese—nice try. According to Bleacher Report, she trademarked the term.

Reese posted a TikTok video crediting “fans” for the “Mebounds” reference attributed to her. “Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing, y’all ate because ‘mebounds,’ rebounds, crebounds… anything that comes off that board, it’s mine.”

She added that she enjoys the trolling, and when people have “altered” her face, it doesn’t affect her in a negative way.

“And a brand? That’s six figures right there. The trolling, I love when y’all do it because, like, the ideas be good. Like, when y’all have to alter my face and s–t because I’m cute, alright, whatever. That doesn’t get me.”

She ends the clip by, once again, giving whoever came up with the term their props.

“But when y’all came up with ‘mebounds’—because statistically, all the rebounds that I get aren’t always just mine. They’re, like, the defenses, too, or somebody else on my team—but, when y’all came up with ‘mebounds,’ y’all ate.”

There has been no official release date revealed for the “Angel Reese 1 Mebounds.”

