News by Kandiss Edwards Former NAACP Vice President Sues Steakhouse For Dress Code Discrimination Y'Mine McClanahan alleges Stab's Prime Steakhouse and Seafood was selective in its dress code enforcement, favoring white patrons and staff.







A Baton Rouge woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Stab’s Prime Steakhouse and Seafood. The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination after being denied service due to her attire.​

In the lawsuit, Y’Mine McClanahan alleges that the restaurant’s dress code was selectively enforced because she is Black. The complaint includes photos from Stab’s social media accounts. The images show white patrons and staff members allegedly wearing attire similar to or more revealing than what McClanahan wore, WWNY-TV reported.

“As of the date of this filing, several months later, Ms. McClanahan continues to feel humiliated and ashamed as a result of the double standard Stab’s showed to her versus white patrons and employees,” attorneys from Most & Associates wrote in the complaint.

A former Baton Rouge NAACP vice president, McClanahan claims she was “humiliated” when staff at the upscale restaurant refused her entry in July 2024. According to McClanahan, she was wearing a floral crop top and skirt, which she had previously worn to the restaurant’s central location without issue.

Stab’s management has denied the allegations, as their dress code policy has been in place for over three years. The dress code requires business casual attire and prohibits gym wear, sweatpants, and revealing clothing. They acknowledged that staff uniforms do not align with this policy. The restaurant says efforts are underway to standardize employee and patron attire.

McClanahan’s attorneys argue that the inconsistent application of the dress code suggests discriminatory practices.

“Ms. McClanahan decided to bring this lawsuit to ensure that selective enforcement of dress code policy and other forms of discrimination are not tolerated in restaurants and other public places,” said attorney David Lanser. ​

The case has drawn attention from civil rights advocates, many of whom emphasize the importance of equitable treatment. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

