Shannon Sharpe Reveals X-Rated Texts After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault In $50M Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe’s legal team has released explicit text messages to counter the explosive sexual assault allegations made against the former NFL hall of famer-turned sports commentator.

The ESPN analyst released a lengthy statement crafted by his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, on April 21 that includes raunchy texts the accuser, who is only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, allegedly sent to Sharpe asking him to “put a dog collar around my neck” and “tie me up and do bad things to me.”

The messages, from a woman Sharpe’s legal team identified as Gabriella Zuniga, “clearly indicate the nature of their relationship was consensual and sexual in nature—and, in many cases, initiated by her with specific and graphic requests,” Davis said.

The statement followed widespread headlines about the lawsuit filed against Sharpe. In the complaint, the woman Jane Doe alleges Sharpe raped her during what she described as a “rocky consensual relationship” marked by physical force and emotional distress.

She claims Sharpe became increasingly controlling, verbally abusive, and violent, allegedly threatening to kill her and recording their sexual encounters without her consent.

“Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship or called him out about his extraneous activities,” the lawsuit said. “Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe’s apartment complex without her permission.”

However, according to Sharpe, the relationship was consensual, and the lawsuit, filed by Zuniga and attorney Tony Buzbee, is just a “blatant and cynical attempt to shake down” the sports star for “millions of dollars.” In Sharpe’s response, he outlines the consensual relationship he had with the accuser until Jan. 2, 2025 — the day after she allegedly she this text message, which was part of 44 pages of texts released by Sharpe’s legal team:

“I know u miss this big juicy a**…$25k for each cheek.”

According to the civil complaint, Sharpe met the plaintiff in 2023 at a Los Angeles gym when she was 19 years old; Sharpe is 56. Her lawsuit says tensions between the pair escalated after Sharpe was allegedly heard having sex with another woman during an Instagram Live in September 2024.

In a series of messages dated December 26, 2024, she demanded a “formal apology” and continued pressing for one. At one point, Sharpe allegedly responded, “I’ve already apologized. Stop playing childish [games].”

The accuser doubled down on April 22, with leaked audio where Sharpe allegedly threatened to choke her during a phone conversation.

Shannon Sharpe threatens to choke woman in leaked audio for using word "manipulate."



"If you say that word one more time, I'ma f*****g choke the shit out of you when I see you."pic.twitter.com/oRjQFSz9qj — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 22, 2025

This marks another high-profile for attorney Buzbee, following his recent unsuccessful lawsuit against Jay-Z on behalf of a woman who later recanted her claims of being raped by the rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs after the, 2000 VMAs.

Like Jay-Z, Sharpe is pushing back against the allegations.

