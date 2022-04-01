Be Rooted, Black-Owned Stationary Brand, Named One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Brands

In under a year, Jasmin Foster has made history with the company she built from the ground up. Be Rooted is not only the first Black-owned stationery brand to be sold at Target, it is changing the face of the stationery industry for Black women.

The brand, which launched in 2020, has been named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential brands of the year.

“To me, this award is validation that chasing your dreams and staying true to your purpose is always enough,” Foster said in a statement.

“We are just at the beginning of our journey, and we have so much more to come. We want to thank each one of you for all of your support. You have been rocking with us since day 1, and it means the world because we are nothing without your support.”

The self-made entrepreneur’s passion for inclusion and creative diversity has already opened many doors through her efforts to make journaling an accessible and inclusive form of self-care.

“As a brown-skinned girl growing up, it was hard not seeing myself represented or included,” Foster, the founder and CEO of Be Rooted, told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“When you watch mainstream media or go into stores, you may ask yourself, ‘Why do I not see myself included here?’ For my entire career, I’ve always centered my work on the stories of Black women and women of color. It only made sense to start my own brand centered around women of color because I am one.”

With a lineup of colorful journals, planners, and writing instruments all designed by Black and brown artists, Be Rooted aims to reflect your mood and uplift Black women with positive affirmations like “Act Up Sis,” “Guard Your Heart,” and “Hustle Harder.” The designs highlight a range of Black skin tones and protective hair stylings, all while fostering positive representation and authenticity.

“I want my brand to cut through the noise and be the uplifting voice that reminds women of color that we are deserving, bold, and strong. Be Rooted is here to remind women of color all that we are is already inside of us,” Foster said.