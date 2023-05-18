Beats by Dre Features Cardi B in Newest Ad for New Beats Studio Buds+

Cardi B is bumping her music in a new ad for Beats by Dre’s latest earphones.

The commercial features Cardi B prancing around on a phone call showing off a white pair of Beats Studio Buds+. The ad emphasizes clearer calls, one of the enhancements made to the latest product. Cardi B cranks up the tunes and vibes out to her hit song “Up” as she makes a stop at the store in search of some ginger ale. Viewers get a sample of the better noise canceling and more powerful sound of the earbuds as Cardi B makes it to the studio and struts around to her song.

“As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world and we’re thrilled to be taking them to the next level,” Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music, said according to a press release. “With beautiful new colors to choose from and vast improvements to Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, call performance and battery life, Beats Studio Buds + deliver an unmatched combination of fashion and function for both iOS and Android consumers.”

Music lovers already know it’s all about that bass. The pocketable Beats Studio Buds+ offers customers the ultimate listening experience upgrade. Its Premium Audio Design provides powerful, balanced sound, cleaner bass, and ultra-low distortion. The sweat and water-resistant earphones feature enhanced Apple and Android Compatibility. Beats Studio Buds+ are available to order in three colors, Black / Gold, Ivory, and Transparent, with four ear tip options in Extra Small (XS), Small (S), Medium (M), and Large (L).

Customers who want in on the ultimate listening experience can order new earphones for $169.99 (US).