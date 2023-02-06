Beloved Atlanta Nightclub Owner Gunned Down Outside His Establishment

A night of partying ended with a popular Atlanta nightclub owner getting shot and killed in front of the club he owned.

FOX 5 reported that Michael Gidewon was found unresponsive in front of Republic Lounge last Saturday morning, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced Gidewon dead at the scene.

While it has not been reported who shot Gidewon or their motives, Complex reported that a security guard claimed someone who was kicked out of the club earlier that night returned with a gun and killed Gidewon.

The 50-year-old was an entrepreneur for 35 years, according to FOX 5.

Gidewon, along with his younger brother, Alex, came to the United States after escaping growing violence in the East African country of Eritrea. They worked as valets to learn the inner workings of the nightlife business and soon became favorites in the Atlanta area.

“They were able to overcome all of that and still come here and be successful and still become a very integral part of the city from the standpoint of not just employing, having nightclubs, but they also had a foundation,” a source said.

Alex Gideown once owned the now-defunct Compound nightclub, down the street from Republic. According to Complex, he is currently the manager of AG Entertainment.

Michael Gideown leaves behind a wife and four children.

“His family meant the world to him,” a family friend said, according to Complex. “I know that he loved his wife, his children. He wanted to make sure that he could provide for them regardless of what was happening.” The community is also hurting. According to FOX 5, Michael Gideown would often host Thanksgiving dinner drives as well as participate in other charitable activities.

A memorial was started outside of Republic where Gidewon would host several of hip-hop’s biggest stars including T.I., Young Jeezy, Usher, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Baby, and Ludacris.