Ben Crump Is Keynote Speaker For National Black Business Conference

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump has been announced as this year’s Keynote speaker at the National Black Business Conference presented by Comerica Bank. The event will take place from Aug. 23-27 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta., Georgia.

Organized by the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), this year’s conference encompasses several events and activities, a press release read. The multi-day event will include a Booker T. Washington Tuskegee Tour, Black Tie Awards Gala, Pan-African Diaspora Luncheon, panel discussions, workshops and more.

Attendees will also be granted networking opportunities with renowned companies and individuals, such as Fortune 500 connections.

The National Black Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual National Black Business Conference. Focused on ensuring economic security and promoting entrepreneurial endeavors within the African American community, the NBCC has built an expansive network of Black companies and contacts, each to generate financial success.

Benjamin Crump is a respected figure in the African American community. A staunch supporter and advocate of civil rights, Crump has many achievements, including his current position as the President of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association and tenure as the former President of the National Bar Association. He has been featured on many distinguished lists, including TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2021, Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 Most Influential African Americans, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers, and the 2014 NNPA Newsmaker of the Year. Crump has drawn international attention to cases surrounding racial justice and has represented the families of victims of such crimes, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and more.

Crump’s mission has always been to be a voice for the voiceless, demonstrated by his unwavering commitment to aiding in the legal recourse for victims of racially-motivated brutality. In light of the recent Supreme Court decision to end Affirmative Action, there is no person better suited for this year’s honor as keynote speaker.

