Ben Crump Supports Tim Walz’ VP Appointment Due To Support Following George Floyd’s Death

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a “strong choice” as the Democratic vice presidential nominee after reminiscing on his support of George Floyd and Daunte Wright, Newsweek reports.

Crump highlights Walz’s advocacy for police reform after both Floyd and Wright were killed by law enforcement. “I gained personal respect for him in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, when he reached out to the Floyd family on multiple occasions -– and later to the family of Daunte Wright, and used his position to advocate for passage of police reform legislation,” Crump said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Outrage led to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, resulting in protests across the city and throughout the country. Former President Donald Trump pressured Walz to deploy federal forces to the city. However, Walz, who served in the Army National Guard for 24 years, said sending the National Guard to the city would be an “abject failure.”

In 2021, Walz prayed with the family of Daunte Wright, who was shot 11 miles from where Floyd died by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Crump labeled Walz as a champion for legislation that affects Black communities and understands the struggles of everyday people. “Time and again, he has championed legislation that is important to our community, from safeguarding voting rights and establishing a task force to uncover what happened to missing and murdered Black women to creating protections for families separated in foster care and passing the CROWN Act,” Crump said.

“He understands the needs and struggles of everyday working Americans who aspire to greater participation in the American Dream.”

During his first term as governor, the vice president nominee supported and signed laws such as banning police chokeholds and offered public safety support, including mental health response teams. As others have praised Walz’s track record since his appointment, Crump is confident he will bring that same energy to the White House. “With VP Harris, Gov. Walz will prioritize the economic needs of Americans who have been marginalized and help them achieve real gains,” the lawyer said.

According to CNN, the Trump campaign is seemingly concerned about Walz joining the Harris team. His team is attempting to mark the former public school teacher as a “political extremist” who will be a threat to Americans and their issues on border patrol, crime, and social policies.

Unearthed audio: Trump tells Tim Walz in 2020 he is “very happy” with his handling of George Floyd protests: “I fully agree with the way he handled it… [Tim Walz is an] excellent guy”



(Trump is now trying to criticize Walz over the same issue) pic.twitter.com/5Ii1EhBZo4 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 7, 2024

The allies of the indicted businessman have called attention to a new Minnesota law that requires public schools to stock menstrual products in both their girls and boys’ bathrooms, claiming the move to be accommodating to transgender students. They also accused Walz of waiting too long to call in the state National Guard during Floyd protests. However, Trump had to swallow his words. In early August 2024, audio was leaked from a phone call between the two politicians where Trump is heard praising Walz’s handling of the protests.