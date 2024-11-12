Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Bernice Burgos Claims She Made $70K A Night While Working As Bartender Burgos revealed her strategy of undercharging for liquor bottles up front, enticing a heavier tip at the end of the night.







Bernice Burgos claims she made big bucks as a bartender in New York. She went on the Joe Budden podcast to explain how she made up to $70K a night in the profession.

The influencer and reality star appeared on a recent episode of the podcast. During the conversation, Burgos discussed how much income she made while bartending. She stated that she only bartended for three years and used the lofty checks to start her own business and buy a home. X user Victor Baez reposted footage of the episode.

Bernice Burgos reveals that as a bartender in New York, on her worst nights she would make $30,000, and she did it for 3 years📍



on her best nights she made about $70,000



Joe Budden says she made the worst drinks



(via The Joe Budden Podcast) pic.twitter.com/GM3LdZQZff — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 11, 2024

“I only bartended for three years. I only said three years I was gonna be in here, start my clothing line, and I was out—buy my house and do what I gotta do, and that’s what I did,” Burgos said on the podcast.

According to Burgos, she made heavy profits even on slower nights. The “The Impact: New York” star earned $30K on a below-average evening. However, her highest nightly earnings reached $70K.

Burgos revealed she did it by undercharging for liquor bottles up front, enticing a heavier tip at the end of the night.



“I make sure I give you the bottles for $250. The bottles cost $350. So I’m gonna hustle,” she explained. “You don’t gotta tip me. You don’t gotta give me the tip right there…You tip me later down the line, like throwing money. So I was smart, you know? I just built a relationship with the people in there.”

However, Burgos assured viewers that it was not the sex appeal she was selling. “I don’t do too much,” she asserted. “I used to be covered with a whole body suit on.”

While Burgos’ strategy yielded positive results, the show’s host said her drinks left much to be desired.

“I ain’t gonna hold you. Respectfully, Bernice made the worst drinks,” said Budden. “N****s was just at that bar because look at Bernice.”

Viewers can see more of the special episode on Joe Budden’s Patreon.