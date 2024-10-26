News by Kandiss Edwards Cam’ron And Joe Budden Drop Secrets To Podcasting Success At SelectCon Budden and Cam'ron emphasized the virtue of patience and consistency.







This year’s SelectCon brought out music industry heavyweights. Veteran music executive Steve Stoute moderated a panel bringing together rappers Cam’ron and Joe Budden.

SelectCon is a conference for independent artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs that provides a space for industry experts to share insights and trends with the independent creative community.

It took place in New York City on Oct. 24. The day-long event was held to share information to potential and active creatives and executives in the music industry.

Stoute took to the stage for candid conversations with the rap veterans.

Budden discussed the work ethic needed to succeed without major backing. The host of the “Joe Budden Podcast” seen his fair share of success and failure and is blunt when giving advice.

“Don’t come to me about a check until you’ve put in the work and garnered an audience.”

Both Budden and Cam’ron have transitioned from rapper to podcast host. Cam’ron took the stage and spoke on the success of the “It Is What It Is” podcast co-hosted with rapper Ma$e.

The podcast is not on network television but according to Cam’ron they are second only to “First Take.” The show is located on You Tube. The placement allows fans to access the content at anytime but did not initially have a consistent five day schedule like other sports shows.

Cam’ron explains how he strategized his way to the top.

“The one thing we did want to do to compete is have consistency. So if we are going to compete against Sports Center we need to be five days a week. If we are going to compete against ‘First Take’ … ‘The Herd’… all of these shows, we need to be five days a week.”

SelectCon is the brainchild of Stoute’s distribution company UnitedMasters.

According to the website, the company’s goal is to help artists achieve independence, longevity and wealth in the music industry.

“UnitedMasters provides premium music distribution services and facilitates unique partnerships between artists and the world’s biggest brands. We enable artists to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights while introducing them to millions of new fans worldwide through our direct brand partnerships.”

