‘Songtalker’ Civil Rights Activist Dr. Bernice Reagon Dies At 81

Civil rights activist, musician, and scholar Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, who co-founded The Freedom Singers, died at the age of 81 on July 16, 2024, according to her daughter, musician Toshi Reagon.

Toshi shared the news via Facebook, quoting her mother’s poignant words: “I was here before I came, and when I die, I am not leaving…”

Born to Reverend Jesse Johnson and Beatrice Wise Johnson, Dr. Reagon devoted over five decades to combating racism and systemic inequities globally. As a civil rights activist and musician, she described herself as a “songtalker.”

“These days, I come as ‘songtalker,’ one who balances talk and song in the creation of a live performance conversation with those who gather within the sound of my voice,” Reagon stated on her website. “As a student leader and activist in the Albany Movement, I sang and stood in the sound of the congregational singing of the freedom songs charging the air we breathed.”

The influential civil rights activist and musician was born October 4, 1942, in Dougherty County, Georgia. She served as a field secretary for the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and co-founded the SNCC Freedom Singers in 1962.

In 1973, while at Howard University, Reagon established the renowned African American women’s cappella group Sweet Honey In The Rock. Her illustrious career included leadership roles at the Smithsonian Institution and a professorship at American University. As a musician and civil rights activist, Dr. Reagon received numerous accolades, including the MacArthur Foundation Genius Award and the Presidential Medal for contribution to public understanding of the humanities.

Throughout her life, Reagon seamlessly blended her roles as a civil rights activist, musician, and scholar, leaving an indelible mark on American culture and social justice movements.

Reagon’s influence extended beyond activism and performance into scholarly and media realms. She spearheaded the creation of “Wade in the Water,” a groundbreaking series on African American sacred music that earned a Peabody Award. This project, along with her work on Africans in America, showcased her expertise in cultural history. Her talents also enriched the film industry. Reagon lent her musical prowess to several acclaimed productions, including the civil rights documentary Eyes on the Prize and the adaptation of Toni Morrison’s novel, Beloved.

Plans for a public celebration of life will be announced.

